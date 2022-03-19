‘My heart is still maroon and orange’: Virginia Tech fans react to losing in first round of NCAA Tournament

It’s a tough night for Virginia Tech fans as both the men’s and women’s basketball teams lost in the first rounds of March Madness on Friday.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s a tough night for Virginia Tech fans as both the men’s and women’s basketball teams lost in the first rounds of March Madness on Friday. Many fans and Virginia Tech students visited their favorite Blacksburg bars and restaurants to cheer on the Hokies, from the first buzzer to the very last.

It was a sea of maroon and orange throughout downtown Blacksburg Friday night as Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball took on Texas. Unfortunately for Tech fans, the Hokies fell to the Longhorns 81 to 73.

“It’s really been a roller coaster of the season. Like after the ACC championship we had our hopes so high. It was a tough game. Texas was a good opponent. We are a little disappointed,” said one Virginia Tech student.

Ad

Students were packed into favorite bars like Sharkey’s, cheering on their Hokies. Although they didn’t come out on top for this game, fans are still holding on to the team’s most recent win.

“You know, we lost the first round but at the end of the day, we are still ACC champs. Duke lost, we won. Let’s go ACC champs, great season,” said another student.

Win or lose, students say they’re still happy to be Hokies.

“My heart is still maroon and orange. The environment is crazy. Everyone’s energy is just so crazy and I love it. I love being a Hokie,” said another student.