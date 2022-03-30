New restaurants, businesses opening up as changes continue at Tanglewood Mall, 419 corridor

ROANOKE, Va. – Some new additions are coming to Tanglewood Mall.

The announcement of Burlington, previously known as Burlington Coat Factory, moving into the former Stein Mart store is just the latest news of the revitalization of the 419 corridor.

Interior redevelopment is already underway and it’s one of three new retail and service businesses coming to the property.

“Burlington has been rebranded as a retail experience and we’re very excited to backfill that Stein Mart space with Burlington because we think it will offer another retail experience for our citizens,” said Jill Loope, the Roanoke County Economic Development Director.

Seven new restaurants are also setting up shop.

Chicken Salad Chick, Chipotle and Jersey Mikes are already up and running. Panda Express has a grand opening on Wednesday, and Blaze Pizza will open in the near future. But the most anticipated project is the new Chili’s coming to the Roanoke Valley.

“The community reaction has been phenomenal. Everyone has been wanting Chili’s in this market for such a long time. To finally see it announced and to see it happening has generated so much enthusiasm and response,” Loope added.

Chili’s will be next to a new Popeyes. Both are planning on being under construction this year. It’s all part of the County’s goal to make Tanglewood Mall a destination location.

“It’s even more validation that the work we’re doing is in the right direction. It’s yielding the results as anticipated and we’re so excited to see this coming.”