Roanoke Rescue Mission asking for donations during Holy Week

Leaders say they will accept nearly any donations

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Rescue Mission officials say they need your support during Holy Week.

Rescue Mission staff are asking you to give whatever you can, whether that is time or a donation.

One option is buying supplies for people who stay at the facility who are experiencing homelessness.

Leaders said they will accept anything.

“The amount you give to the mission it doesn’t really matter, cause every dollar here is going directly toward our guests for a multitude of services, whether it’s our dining services or recovery program, we have so many options,” Kevin Berry, the Community Outreach Manager said.

