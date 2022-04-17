25-year-old woman dies in Franklin County crash on Route 220

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 25-year-old woman, of Roanoke, died in a crash on Route 220 in Franklin County early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say at about 2:25 a.m., 25-year-old Lauren Virginia Davis was driving south in a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu when she ran off the left side of the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned.

Davis then got out of her car and was hit by a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, which was also driving south on Route 220, according to VSP.

State Police says Davis died at the scene.

Investigators have confirmed that the driver of the Volkswagen was not injured and no charges are pending.

Officials say this remains an ongoing investigation.