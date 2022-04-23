Physiologist testifies regarding mental health evaluation of man charged in 2020 Bedford Middle School arson

BEDFORD, Va. – Daniel Flint, who pled guilty last November to the 2020 arson of old Bedford Middle School, appeared in court Friday.

He was scheduled for sentencing and a probation violation hearing.

Clinical physiologist, Dr. Robert Haxter, testified that he conducted a mental health evaluation on Flint and suggested either a guardianship or supervised residence based on the defendant’s autism diagnosis and condition.

“I just don’t think he has the capacity to make good decisions and look after his own self-interest that requires him ability to be forwarding-thinking and be able to anticipate consequences,” Dr. Haxter told the judge.

That testimony raised questions from the court, including whether or not Flint meets the court’s definition of mentally incapacitated.

The judge decided to pause the hearing until Monday, in order to explore all options for what happens next.