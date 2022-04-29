Mission BBQ in Lynchburg opening Friday night for a sneak peak

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Attention, Lynchburg! If you haven’t had dinner yet, you can try something new and do some good at the same time.

Mission BBQ opens its doors on Wards Road Friday night at 6. They want to give you a sneak peak of the restaurant before Tuesday’s grand opening.

The first 100 people to buy one of their cups will get free BBQ for a year. All sales will go to the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation.

Mission BBQ opened its first location on Sept. 11, 2011, 10 years after the attacks. Their mission is to not only keep you full, but to honor first responders and military members.

“We’ve been looking for sites in Lynchburg since we opened in Roanoke. We’ve had more requests to come here than anywhere else in the nation,” said David Clark, area director of operations. “We’re super excited to finally get here, open our doors and serve this community.”

The fundraiser will go until 9 p.m. and the restaurant is still hiring.