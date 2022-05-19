86º

From report to custody: It took four minutes to secure unloaded guns brought to Roanoke’s Westside Elementary

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Unloaded guns found at Westside Elementary School

ROANOKE, Va. – Questions remain after we told you about two guns that were brought to Westside Elementary School in Roanoke on Tuesday morning.

Here’s what we know:

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions we have received:

Were there any arrests made?

Yes, a male student was arrested, according to Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash.

The student was arrested on Tuesday. Virginia law requires that anyone who brings guns onto school grounds, whether it’s an adult or a child, is arrested.

The court issued charges on Wednesday.

From the time officials received the report, how long did it take them to secure the location?

Four minutes, according to Claire Mitzel, coordinator of communications and public relations for Roanoke City Public Schools.

What’s next for the student that was arrested?

According to Sheriff Hash, the goal is to get the student some help.

The sheriff told 10 News that the student is not in jail, but is in the custody of his parents and the courts services unit is supervising.

Do we know why the student brought the guns to school?

As of right now, no.

