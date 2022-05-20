Roanoke dermatologist tells you how to stay ahead of skin cancer

A health fair event at Christiansburg Recreation Center Friday helps warn people to get ahead of cancer by offering preventative tips.

With the sun beaming down, dermatologists are warning people to take precautions against skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the nation.

Dr. Luke Godwin with River Ridge Dermatology is urging people to wear protective clothing and sunscreen as melanoma cases are on the rise.

He said use a broad-spectrum sunscreen that can protect against UVA and UVB rays.

“The face is the biggest risk of spreading for skin cancer, especially the lips and the ears,” he said. “We at least recommend a daily sunscreen regardless of your sun exposure.”

Look for sunscreens that have titanium dioxide and zinc oxide because they cover both types of rays to provide protection.

Godwin said to avoid strong sun rays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. unless you can get shade from gazebos or tents.