Where you can fish for free this weekend in Virginia

Grab your waders, bait and fishing rods because this weekend — you can fish for free in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is hosting its “Fish On! Free Fishing Days” this weekend at all public waters in the Commonwealth, both fresh and salt.

No fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing.

But remember all fishing regulations including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect.

“In order to build conservation and stewardship of our wildlife resources, we have to connect people to those resources so they know what’s there in order to gain an appreciation of and ultimately want to take care of it,” said Alex McCrickard, the aquatic education coordinator for DWR.