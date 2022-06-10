Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s office investigates house fire

(Roanoke County Fire and EMS , Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Roanoke County Fire and EMS battled a fire in the Mountain View area.

Roanoke County, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Mountain View Road approximately 12:43 p.m. Friday.

Crews from Station 2 in Vinton found smoke coming from the front of a two-story brick structure and two occupants who had evacuated safely.

The fire was knocked out in 10 minutes and was under control in 15 minutes.

The house was occupied by two adults at the time of the fire, both of whom escaped unharmed.

They will be displaced but did not need further assistance.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.