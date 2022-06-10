Trial date set for Covington man involved in Capitol riot

Selfies the FBI says Joshua Haynes took and sent to others on Jan. 6, 2021.

COVINGTON, Va. – On Friday afternoon, a trial date was set for a Covington man facing multiple charges in connection to the Jan. 6 deadly Capitol riots.

Joshua Haynes is set to appear in court on Nov. 14. He’s being moved to a correctional treatment facility until then.

The 39-year-old was initially arrested in July on six federal charges.

Court documents say Haynes destroyed media equipment, helped others attempt to remove a window A.C. unit and was seen inside the Capitol Crypt.

He’s one of five people from southwest Virginia who’ve been arrested in connection to the riots.