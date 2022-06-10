74º

Trial date set for Covington man involved in Capitol riot

Joshua Haynes is set to appear in court on Nov. 14.

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Selfies the FBI says Joshua Haynes took and sent to others on Jan. 6, 2021. (FBI)

COVINGTON, Va. – On Friday afternoon, a trial date was set for a Covington man facing multiple charges in connection to the Jan. 6 deadly Capitol riots.

Joshua Haynes is set to appear in court on Nov. 14. He’s being moved to a correctional treatment facility until then.

The 39-year-old was initially arrested in July on six federal charges.

Court documents say Haynes destroyed media equipment, helped others attempt to remove a window A.C. unit and was seen inside the Capitol Crypt.

He’s one of five people from southwest Virginia who’ve been arrested in connection to the riots.

