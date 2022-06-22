Altavista’s new school zone speed cameras catch 476 incidents in two weeks, police say

Schools in our area are already out for summer vacation, but there are still summer programs – and that’s why Altavista police are still issuing tickets to drivers speeding in school zones.

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Schools in our area are already out for summer vacation, but there are still summer programs – and that’s why Altavista police are still issuing tickets to drivers speeding in school zones.

The two cameras near Altavista elementary and combined schools went live on June 6.

Police say they’ve caught 476 incidents so far and will mail the $100 fines out soon.

Chief Tommy Merricks said they’re the first Virginia school district to have these cameras, and noted the speed limit is 25 miles per hour when the yellow lights are flashing in school zones.

“It’s not something we’re looking to make money on,” said Chief Merricks. “ I hope we don’t have any, but the purpose is to slow people down in these school zones and protect our children. And I hope it works.”

If you get caught speeding, will be allowed to fight the fine in Campbell County General District Court.