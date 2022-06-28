People in Blacksburg protest against the overturning Roe v. Wade

People took to the streets of Blacksburg to protest The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Blacksburg protesting The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I personally do not want my rights taken away. I don’t believe any woman should lose her rights because of what five people decided for them. I don’t want to lose my bodily autonomy. Women’s rights are human rights and I’m here to fight for that,” said one protestor, Maddie Price.

The group marched down main street with signs in hand, chanting, ready to make their voices heard.

“It’s amazing to see all the people who came out and feel heard and feel represented,” said another protestor, Riley Price.

“It feels nice to know there is something we can do and there is a way we can help be a part of the change,” she added.

Some protestors, like Nicholas Wood say they feel as though their freedom is being infringed upon.

“Our constitution guarantees us the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And that has been taken away and denied to too many people this last Friday. We are supposed to be a nation of freedom, that’s why this country was founded and that is under attack,” said Wood.

Although some abortion bans have already gone into effect in other states, protestors say this fight is far from over.

“We have to continue sticking together, we have to keep fighting because this is not ok, nothing about it is ok,” said Molly Lawson.