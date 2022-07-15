More organizations pitching in to help those impacted by Buchanan flooding

GRUNDY, Va. – Buchanan County is still recovering from the devastation caused by major flooding in the area during Tuesday night’s storms.

Big and small companies and organizations, community members, and others from across the region have been pitching in to help out the families displaced by the floodwaters.

Now, two more companies are stepping in to make a difference: Lowe’s and Campers Care.

Lowe’s announced on Friday that they will be distributing 200 free buckets with goggles, water bottles, respirators, disinfectant wipes, and more, which are exactly what the community needs, according to Katie Carter with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Lowe’s also said they will be donating 50 Caterpillar generators and 96 gas can containers to help those who have lost power.

Not only will they donate the much-needed supplies, but Lowe’s also said that roughly twelve associates from their location nearby will be on-site to help pass out the supplies.

There were many families devastated by the destruction caused by the storms, and officials said that they estimated over 100 homes to be damaged, some homes even damaged beyond repair.

Another organization, the Gretna-based Campers Care Ministry wants to provide temporary housing for the displaced residents of Grundy – they’re going to provide temporary housing in camping trailers.

The ministry said they are preparing their two available units to be taken to Grundy, and they plan to purchase another two campers to deploy to the area.

If you’re interested in helping this community, you can find ways to donate here.