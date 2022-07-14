Donations and community help needed after Buchanan County flooding

GRUNDY, Va. – Governor Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday following the flooding and destruction in Southwest Virginia that left many without homes and power, and many people have responded to help, but members of the community are still encouraged to donate or provide assistance if possible.

Even though the water is starting to recede and cleanup is underway, the Sheriff said that three roads are still closed and that people should try to avoid the area when possible, but there are still ways to help out safely.

Monetary donations can be made to the United Way of Southwest Virginia on their donation page.

All other donations can be taken to the Twin Valley Elementary School at 9017 Riverside Drive, Oakwood, VA 24631, according to The Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The Sheriff said the community is mainly in need of general cleaning supplies.

If you have questions about donating to help the Buchanan County community, you can call Cristie Lester with United Way of Southwest Virginia at 276.525.4071, email the Virginia Department of Emergency Services at Denise.McGeorge@dss.virginia.gov, or visit the United Way of Southwest Virginia website.