Man shot while leaving Danville convenience store: police

DANVILLE, Va. – A man, 42, was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Danville, authorities say.

Police were called to the area of Memorial Drive between North Ridge Street and Poplar Street around 6:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

A Danville resident arrived at SOVAH Danville emergency room shortly after with a single gunshot wound to the leg, which investigators learned occurred on Memorial Drive. Police say the victim was shot after leaving a convenience store in the area of the shots fired called on Memorial Drive.

The incident is not believed to have been a random act.

The suspect is believed to be a young Black male, possibly early 20s, who fled on foot West on Memorial Drive.

Investigators are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or with information related to this ongoing shooting investigation is asked to contact the Danville Police Department as soon as possible at the non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE.