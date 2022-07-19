Nelson County neighbors concerned following back-to-back shootings involving minors

The teen is charged with two counts of attempted murder

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A teen is facing several serious charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting Monday afternoon in Nelson County, 10 News reported.

Several neighbors said they heard the gunshots, but didn’t think much of it since it’s a rural area. However, when they learned what had happened at a home in the 2100 block of Grape Lawn Dr. in Lovingston, they were shocked.

“I don’t want to be in the crossfire,” Melanie Bryant said. “It could have been one of us, driving down the road and you get hit.”

Deputies said a fight ended with the teen firing shots off into a car.

Two men were hurt in the fight, but are expected to recover. Authorities said they were not struck by the gunfire.

The teen is being held at the Lynchburg Detention Center and has been charged with the following in connection to the incident:

Attempted 1st-degree murder (two counts)

Shooting at or throwing missiles at a car

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Malicious wounding

Felonious property damage

Reckless handling of a firearm

10 News also spoke with the mom of the teen who was arrested Monday night who said she was there when the incident broke out and she is heartbroken by the situation.

And Bryant went on to talk about her concerns for her child.

“No discipline or whatever,” Bryant said. “I’m afraid for my child to go to school with these people.”

Bryant has lived in the area her whole life and said she feels on edge.

“It’s scary because this is the second one in the county in two weeks,” Bryant added.

This comes on the heels of another shooting last week, where a minor was arrested for similar charges, including attempted homicide and robbery.

Virginia State Police are assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the ongoing investigation. Authorities believe these are isolated incidents.