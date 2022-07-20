Battle of the Badges Blood Drive surpasses goal

How one group is hoping to bring the community and law enforcement closer together

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Serving others looked a little different Wednesday for those who wear the badge.

Several gathered at the Jamerson Family YMCA in Lynchburg for the friendly competition called Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

“Our goal started a couple of years ago,” Lynchburg Sheriff Chief Deputy Tommy Carter said. “Getting out into the community and educating the community about law enforcement.”

Carter is also the President of the John Lynch Lodge #34 Fraternal Order of Police, an organization that supports and teaches others about law enforcement.

“What better way to do it than with a blood drive,” Carter added. “There is such a need.”

The FOP worked to recruit local agencies to compete and see who could give the most, and officers even took turns relieving each other so that they could donate.

The organization surpassed its goal, bringing 57 people in to donate.

It was Debbie Padgett’s first time giving blood, and as a former federal police officer, she wanted to help bring others to the FOP brotherhood.

“Law enforcement right now is not a very popular topic,” Padgett said. “They need to see that there are good people behind the badge and this is one way to show community support.”

Noah Smith donates often, but said there was all the more reason to in order to support the group that does so much for those like him in the community.

“Everyone is so nice. Everyone is willing to talk to you,” Noah Smith said. “Everyone has a smile on their face.”