Vinton leaders honor first responders who fought downtown blaze in July

Vinton first responders who fought a fire that destroyed the well-known D.R. Music Center are being recognized

VINTON, Va. – First responders in Roanoke County are being recognized for their work battling a fire that displaced eight people.

One month ago, a fire destroyed the D.R. Music Center and apartments along South Pollard Street in the Town of Vinton.

Captain John Ferron with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was one of the first people to arrive on the scene, where he found the building fully engulfed in flames.

“This was such a large event, such a large fire we normally don’t have fires this big,” said Ferron.

The building was demolished to completely extinguish the fire.

“Our community immediately stepped up to help the victims of the fire. So even though it was a sad day there were a lot of positive aspects revealed that day,” said Town of Vinton Mayor Brad Grose.

Ad

One of those positives is the the recognition of the county’s dependable first responders.

“It’s good to be recognized for the cause. We do appreciate it. But most of the guys here are humble, they’ll say they’re just doing their job. But it’s good to have some recognition,” said Ferron.

Responders were recognized with a ceremony on Tuesday for their commitment to keeping the community safe.

“Most of those guys would say, ‘well it’s our job.’ But they did a really professional job. They did a really efficient manner. Thankfully, there was no loss of human life and I think that’s because they did such a great job,” said Mayor Grose.