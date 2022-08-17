VDOT looking to recruit contractors for winter season

It may be August, but VDOT is already prepping for the winter

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to hire contractors for the winter months.

Leaders said every year, from June until November, the organization is looking to hire those who can help with snow removal.

VDOT is currently looking to hire contractors for the upcoming winter season.

“We have always supplemented our state forces with higher equipment and contractors and that’s the routine practice that we do all the time, especially on the interstate where it’s required to do that,”

If you’re interested, you can get more information at the Christiansburg Residency Office on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.