Former Rocky Mount officer Thomas Robertson appeals conviction in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Former Rocky Mount officer Thomas Robertson’s attorney has filed an appeal of his conviction in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

This comes mere weeks after Robertson was sentenced to 87 months in prison.

In addition to this, he was also ordered to be under 36 months of unsupervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment fee for each count of conviction and $2,000 in restitution.

The notice of appeal was submitted to the Washington D.C. District Court and lists all of the counts, judgment and the sentence entered on Aug. 11.

Robertson was found guilty of the following on April 11:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Civil disorder and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

At this time, Robertson is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

