Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital to allow one visitor for adult patients, with some exceptions

ROANOKE, Va. – After Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital announced they would no longer allow visitors last week, they have updated their visitation guidelines again – this time, to allow more visitors.

The new guidelines will go into effect on Wednesday at 8 a.m. when Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital updates its visitation level to yellow.

Carilion said that this level generally allows one visitor for adult patients in the inpatient setting.

Carilion said the update will also allow visitors with the following guidelines:

Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments may have a designated support person who is not counted as a visitor,

Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients, with visitors being family members and over the age of 18,

One designated visitor will be allowed for adult trauma patients,

Same-Day Surgery: One visitor while the patient is being prepped for surgery. Once the patient is taken into the prep area, the visitor may be required to leave until the patient is in a room and the clinical care team contacts them,

High-risk immunocompromised patients may have restricted visitation on a case-by-case basis as determined by the clinical team,

Visitation for end-of-life patients will be allowed and coordinated by staff and administration.

Carilion’s website breaks down the visitation guidelines even further. For all visitors, Carilion said they must adhere to the following:

Masks must be worn,

Upon arrival, visitors will be screened, and anyone who is sick is not permitted to visit patients in the facility,

No one under the age of 18 will be permitted to enter, except in certain situations,

Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.,

Other exceptions require approval and could be made for cognitive impairment or physical limitations, medical necessity or special assistance as determined by staff, and discharge education requiring face-to-face at bedside.

To read more about Carilion’s yellow visitation guidelines, visit their website here.