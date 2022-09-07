Southwest Virginia health leaders urge people to get COVID, flu shots

Health leaders are encouraging people to get their booster shot not only for COVID, but also the flu

ROANOKE, Va. – Health leaders are encouraging folks to get their vaccinations, not only for COVID but also for the flu.

Roanoke Health District leaders said they are seeing high numbers of sick people in the area.

With children going to school, they are encouraging the elderly and those who are immunocompromised to get a COVID and flu shot before the winter months arrive.

“They can get one dose in one arm and one dose in the other, we don’t want to see people get sick and going into the hospital and the best tool is to go ahead and get vaccinated,” Christine Wills with the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District said. “Right now with this new bivalent booster available people can get it if they are at least two months after they last had a dose of the covid vaccine,”

Health leaders said that the VDH pre-ordered 140.000 vials of the COVID booster to be distributed next week.