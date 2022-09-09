28-year-old man arrested in connection with February murder in Pittsylvania County

GRETNA, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a February murder.

On February 11 at 7:23 a.m., deputies were sent to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna to find Charles Van Hooker dead at the scene, authorities said.

The medical examiner ruled the manner of Hooker’s death as a homicide and the cause of death by gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, authorities said they arrested Daniel Neal, 28 years old, in connection with the incident, and he is being charged with the following:

Murder,

Entering a house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson,

The use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Neil is being held without bond in the Pittsylvania County Jail, and his first appearance in court hasn’t been scheduled yet.

The investigation is still ongoing, and if you have any information, authorities said you may call the Pittsylvania County CrimeStoppers at 800-791-0044.