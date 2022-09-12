Virginia Tech leaders calling new on-campus tailgate, second student entrance a ‘success’

Virginia Tech school leaders are saying they had success off the field with their new on-campus tailgating experience

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Not only did Virginia Tech win on the football field this weekend, but school leaders also said they had success with their new on-campus tailgating experience.

The university created a second student entrance into Lane Stadium to try and combat crowds while adding a bit of fun to gameday festivities.

University Spokesperson, Mark Owczarski, said these changes are still a work in progress, but are aimed at giving students an exciting and safe game day experience.

“I think we are off to a good start and I think our students responded in a manner that said, ‘We are going to check things out and they are open to new ideas and new traditions,’” said Owczarski.

Ad

Owczarski said other ideas to help Hokie fans adjust these changes are to potentially invite some ”Hokie legends” to welcome students at their stadium entrance.