Man charged with Lynchburg murder, police chase granted bond

Keri Sharpe’s case will be continued in Nov.

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

His court case will be continued in Nov. since a key witness did not appear in court.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man arrested with murder has been granted bond, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg.

Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis.

Last week, attorneys requested a $15,000 bond for Sharpe after the key witness in the case failed to appear for the second time.

On Tuesday, the judge granted their request for a $15,000 bond, secured, with several special conditions, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg.

Officials said Sharpe’s case will be continued sometime in Nov.

