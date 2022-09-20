Man charged with Lynchburg murder, police chase granted bond

His court case will be continued in Nov. since a key witness did not appear in court.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man arrested with murder has been granted bond, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg.

Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis.

Last week, attorneys requested a $15,000 bond for Sharpe after the key witness in the case failed to appear for the second time.

On Tuesday, the judge granted their request for a $15,000 bond, secured, with several special conditions, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg.

Officials said Sharpe’s case will be continued sometime in Nov.