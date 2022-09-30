The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s Angel Tree registration opens this weekend

The Salvation Army of Roanoke is preparing to brighten Christmas for families in need

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Roanoke is preparing to brighten Christmas for families in need with their famous Angel Trees.

Registration to be an Angel Tree family opens this Saturday (Oct. 1) and ends on Oct. 21. Families must register online and provide proof of identification and household income.

Last year, The Salvation Army of Roanoke served nearly 700 families and they hope to help that many again this year.

“Everybody at some point in their life will need help from somebody. We look at it as a blessing that we are put in a position to be able to be in their lives to help them. There is no shame in asking for help. We want to be able to help our community,” said Special Events Coordinator, Tesa Price-Clarke.

You can find a full list of required documents needed to register here.

Register online by visiting their website.

Angel Tree distribution is planned for Dec. 20 at The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s Dale Avenue office.