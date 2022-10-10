47º

Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru, according to 2022 fast-food consumer study

Taco Bell was ranked the fastest drive-thru in the study

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Is fast food really that fast? You might find yourself waiting for longer than you expected at some restaurants.

QSR Magazine/Intouch Insights released its 2022 Drive-Thru report, which surveyed over 1,000 customers and asked for their experiences on speed, accuracy, and convenience in select fast-food chains’ drive-thrus.

Taco Bell was ranked as having the fastest drive-thru service time with an average wait time of just under four minutes, and Chick-fil-A came in dead last with a wait time of around five-and-a-half minutes.

This is how all of the restaurants ranked with their wait times, according to the report:

  1. Taco Bell (221.99 seconds)
  2. Dunkin’ (238.16 seconds)
  3. KFC (239.02 seconds)
  4. Arby’s (261.19 seconds)
  5. Burger King (266.68 seconds)
  6. Hardee’s (272.1 seconds)
  7. Wendy’s (275.82 seconds)
  8. Carl’s Jr. (289.36)
  9. McDonald’s (291.3 seconds)
  10. Chick-fil-A (325.47 seconds)

The report also takes other factors into consideration, like the number of cars ahead of the customer in line.

Those results showed that 16% of Chick-fil-A customers were in line with over 10 cars in front of them, while the fastest fast food joint, Taco Bell, had no customers reporting that many cars ahead of them – only 1% of Taco Bell customers said there behind 7 cars.

QSR said the results were clear-cut, that Chick-fil-A’s drive-thrus were slower because they were busier.

Nonetheless, if you’re looking for a quick bite to eat, Taco Bell is your best bet, according to the study.

