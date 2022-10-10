Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru, according to 2022 fast-food consumer study

Is fast food really that fast? You might find yourself waiting for longer than you expected at some restaurants.
QSR Magazine/Intouch Insights released its 2022 Drive-Thru report, which surveyed over 1,000 customers and asked for their experiences on speed, accuracy, and convenience in select fast-food chains’ drive-thrus.
Taco Bell was ranked as having the fastest drive-thru service time with an average wait time of just under four minutes, and Chick-fil-A came in dead last with a wait time of around five-and-a-half minutes.
This is how all of the restaurants ranked with their wait times, according to the report:
- Taco Bell (221.99 seconds)
- Dunkin’ (238.16 seconds)
- KFC (239.02 seconds)
- Arby’s (261.19 seconds)
- Burger King (266.68 seconds)
- Hardee’s (272.1 seconds)
- Wendy’s (275.82 seconds)
- Carl’s Jr. (289.36)
- McDonald’s (291.3 seconds)
- Chick-fil-A (325.47 seconds)
The report also takes other factors into consideration, like the number of cars ahead of the customer in line.
Those results showed that 16% of Chick-fil-A customers were in line with over 10 cars in front of them, while the fastest fast food joint, Taco Bell, had no customers reporting that many cars ahead of them – only 1% of Taco Bell customers said there behind 7 cars.
QSR said the results were clear-cut, that Chick-fil-A’s drive-thrus were slower because they were busier.
Nonetheless, if you’re looking for a quick bite to eat, Taco Bell is your best bet, according to the study.