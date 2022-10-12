Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect in Lynchburg

Surveillance photos from Oct. 10 armed robbery at Sunshine Market in Lynchburg (Credit: Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say a man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Sunshine Market in Lynchburg Monday.

At 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to the Sunshine Market at 200 Pollard St. for the report of a robbery.

The suspect had already run away when they arrived at the scene, police say.

Police say the suspect was wearing a blue hooded jacket, black and gray stocking cap, and a surgical mask.

He was armed with a handgun during the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The Lynchburg Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.