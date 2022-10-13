‘DASH’ mobile clinic to improve access to health care in Roanoke, Alleghany areas

The Roanoke City Alleghany Health District is working to make healthcare more accessible.

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are working to make healthcare more accessible.

Thanks to COVID-19 relief funding, the health districts purchased a mobile unit to improve access to healthcare in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health District service areas, officials said.

Their mobile unit is an RV that they call ‘DASH,’ which stands for delivering accessible and sustainable health.

“If there was some sort of a public emergency we could dispatch DASH to go out and be in the community after a flood or any kind of natural disaster,” Communications Officer for RCAHD Christie Wills said. ”We are really thrilled to be able to have it because if there’s one thing the pandemic made clear is that we needed to be mobile in order to deliver services.”

Officials said the RV has a generator and restroom facilities, which will give health staff the opportunity to provide better medical education, clinic, and outreach services.

The clinic also offers free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, as well as other health screenings and services.