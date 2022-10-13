State police investigating fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 39-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Route 220, two-tenths of a mile south of Route 619.

Police say a 2008 Honda Accord was heading south on Route 220 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed lanes, and struck an embankment, ejecting the driver.

The driver, Matthew Burruss, was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Virginia State Police says the crash remains under investigation.