Authorities searching for two suspects after armed robbery in Lynchburg

Two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Lynchburg (Credit: Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two males they say are responsible for an armed robbery Sunday.

On Sunday at 11:50 p.m., Lynchburg PD said they responded to the Lakeside Drive Quik-E Food Store for a report of an armed robbery.

The caller reported two people were involved in the robbery and one displayed a handgun, according to police.

Police said they took an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise from the store before running toward Forest Brook Road.

One of the suspects was wearing grey New Balance tennis shoes, black pants, a black zip-up jacket, a black mask, and a black glove. He was also carrying a grey backpack and had a handgun, according to police.

Authorities said the second suspect was wearing grey Adidas tennis shoes, light-colored jeans, a khaki jacket with a hood, a black mask, and black gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Lynchburg PD said the investigation is ongoing.