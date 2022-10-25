Virginia DMV urges pedestrians, drivers to take extra precautions

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s October Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Virginia DMV is urging pedestrians and drivers alike to take more precautions when they’re out on the road.

So far this year, the DMV reports that 123 pedestrians have died as a result of crashes on Virginia’s roadways, which is an increase of 34% compared to 2021.

Of those fatalities, the DMV said 60% of the people were over 50 years old, and most fatal crashes were likely to happen between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Most of the fatalities happened in urban areas outside of our area, the DMV said, but several incidents have happened close to home.

Below is a breakdown of some incidents in cities in our region, according to the DMV 2022 TREDS report:

Roanoke City : 32 crashes, 29 pedestrian injuries, and 3 pedestrian fatalities

Lynchburg City: 12 crashes, 12 pedestrian injuries, and zero pedestrian fatalities,

Danville: 12 crashes, 10 pedestrian injuries, and 2 pedestrian deaths,

Martinsville: 5 crashes, 5 pedestrian injuries, and zero pedestrian deaths.

“During Pedestrian Safety Month, please take a moment to remind your friends and family to stay safe when walking and to keep an eye out for pedestrians when driving. Together, we can save lives on our roadways,” Acting Commissioner Linda Ford said.

You can watch a video on pedestrian safety on Virginia DMV’s Youtube below.