WSLS hosts Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms

Members of the WSLS team are live in costume at this year's WSLS Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms.

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – The WSLS 10 Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms was scaring up a ton of fun on Thursday night.

The 10 News family was out and about with the dino gang parading around the farm, hanging out with the community, and handing out around 130,000 pieces of candy from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

With perfect weather and a beautiful fall foliage backdrop, the community came together to have some Halloween fun.

After years of having the event drive-thru style, 10 News was excited to meet everyone face-to-face and interact with the community.

Thanks to community volunteers and partners, this year’s event was a huge success.

Want a chance for your Halloween photos to be featured on TV? Submit them via Pin It.