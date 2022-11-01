Danville Police conduct H.E.A.R.T. walk in neighborhood after drive-by shooting

In an effort to help heal parts of the city that were affected, Danville Police conducted what they call a H.E.A.R.T. Walk.

DANVILLE, Va. – It was a violent weekend in the City of Danville. Two separate shootings left three people injured and one person dead.

In an effort to help heal parts of the city that were impacted, Danville Police conducted what they call a H.E.A.R.T. Walk.

H.E.A.R.T. is an acronym for Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma.

Danville Police officers go door to door in a neighborhood that’s been affected by crime, like this Sunday’s drive-by shooting on Greenwich Circle which sent three people to the hospital.

“We are thankful we can help the community members who were affected by a tragedy know what is going on. Provide them with accurate information, dispel any misinformation, and also just we like to have conversations about these walks. If a citizen or a resident has another issue, we will connect them with the proper resources,” said Danville Police Public relations Specialist, Jennifer Bowles.

Along with Danville Police officers, people with Danville Pittsylvania Community Services join in to inform people of what they offer like trauma and mental health counseling.

“Just letting them know that the community is around them and here for them. And just letting them know that for these incidents or events that all partners are there for them,” said Crisis Services Coordinator, Lauren Cressell.

The drive-by shooting comes on the heels of Saturday’s deadly shooting at the Danville Mall.

Police say 26-year-old Tyshias King was killed and the suspect 18-year-old Christian Pinckney is on the run.

Pinckney is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

If you have any information about either of this weekend’s shootings, police ask that you contact them by calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE. Information leading to an arrest and conviction, in this case, will be eligible for a cash reward.