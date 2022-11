Firefighters with Roanoke Fire-EMS are currently at the scene of a house fire in Northeast Roanoke.

The fire is at the intersection of Connecticut Ave and 10th Street, and drivers have called our newsroom saying smoke can be seen from I-81 in the area.

Here's another look at the scene of the fire (WSLS 10 - Eric Johnson)

Neighbors told 10 News that it started at one house and is spreading to another.

