‘We did expect to win a few more seats:’ Governor Youngkin reacts to midterm election results

ROANOKE, Va. – Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin was a key supporter on the campaign trail in Southwest Virginia and across the country.

Youngkin spoke with 10 News one-on-one Wednesday, the day after the midterm elections.

Governor Youngkin said he is very pleased with how the Commonwealth’s election system performed and feels confident in the state’s election process, but he’s disappointed in the lack of a “red wave.”

“I do think we did expect to win a few more seats than we have. But at the end of the day, I do believe we will end up with a divided government and I think we have to go to work with a divided government to make sure we deliver for our voters,” said Youngkin.

Here in Virginia, Republicans won five out of the 11 congressional districts, including incumbents Ben Cline, Morgan Griffith, and Bob Good.

Last month, Youngkin was in Roanoke County campaigning with Cline and Griffith.

“Voters deeply appreciate the fact that they are delivering for them and that’s what voters want. I think that’s what Congressman Cline and Congressman Griffith have done for the sixth and the ninth,” said Youngkin. “They are great public servants, they work hard for Virginians. I was really pleased to see them re-elected and head to congress.”

Youngkin was also supporting republicans beyond the Commonwealth on a national scale, bringing up the question of if he wants to expand his political career beyond being Virginia’s Governor.

10 News asked Youngkin if Virginians can expect him to make a presidential run in the near future.

“What you should expect from me is a very focused effort to deliver for Virginians to be the best governor that I can be,” said Youngkin. “We’ve got a legislative session that is extremely important coming up in January. We are working hard on our second-year agenda to make sure we continue to press forward to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family. That’s where our attention is.”

Youngkin said in next year’s General Assembly session, he’s looking forward to continuing his team’s agenda focusing on inflation, public safety, and education.