UVA Health: One victim of UVA shooting being released, one in critical condition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An official from UVA Health has shared an update on the two victims hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia.

On Tuesday, Eric Swensen with UVA Health said one of those two victims is being released from UVA Medical Center, and one is in serious condition. He did not specify who was being released from the facility or who was in critical condition.

Michael Hollins Jr. is among two students hurt in the deadly shooting, his father, Michael Hollins Sr., told the Washington Post. The second victim of the shooting has still not been identified.

Three students were killed during the incident Sunday night. They were all on the school’s football team, according to the school’s president, Jim Ryan. Ryan said the second student, who hasn’t been identified, was in critical condition.

