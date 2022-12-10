Dickens of a Christmas parade held in Downtown Roanoke

Friday night marked the second week of the Annual Dickens of a Christmas celebration in Roanoke City.

ROANOKE, Va. – Holiday celebrations are underway across the region.

Friday night marked the second week of the Annual Dickens of a Christmas celebration in Roanoke City.

Downtown sidewalks were packed as families came out to enjoy the Christmas parade.

The parade started on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue and ended on Williamson Road.

10 News got the chance to speak with some of the kids enjoying the fun to see what they were most excited about this holiday season

“Um ... a lot of kids say it’s the presents, but actually for me, it’s shopping. I can’t help it,” Tadd Kennedy said.

Next Friday will be the Pet Costume Contest. For more information about Dickens of Christmas events, check out this article.

Find a list of other Christmas events in the Southwest, Central Virginia region here.