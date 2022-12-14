Controversy over political float in Lovingston Christmas parade

The truck’s sign read ‘Merry Christmas, spend more, get less from Joe Biden’

LOVINGSTON, Va. – The Lovingston Fire Department is apologizing after a controversial entry from their town’s Christmas parade.

A large pickup truck with a sign saying, “Merry Christmas, spend more, get less from Joe Biden” moved along with the parade, which caused controversy among the community on Facebook.

The fire department said it was not their intention to cause the controversy.

“Had we known that the entry was going to be controversial, we would have asked them to not display it. The entry was presented to us as a pickup with Merry Christmas sign only,” Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 posted to Facebook.

The department said they intend to change their parade rules to make sure things like this won’t happen in the future.

“The parade committee is committed to learning from this experience so that they can ensure next year is better,” crews said.