Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition.

Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation.

The company has been able to expand and create jobs due to, in part, a state grant, which was awarded in 2012. The expansion has been critical for the local agriculture industry.

Walt Frazier, President of Homestead Creamery, told 10 News that when they founded the company 20 years ago, they never imagined growing quite this much.

“Just a real tribute to our heritage and history, employees of creamery ... looking forward to another long, successful term of selling ice cream, eggnog and milk produced right here in Franklin County,” Frazier said.

Homestead Creamery products are sold in about 100 stores in Virginia, including Kroger and Earth Fare – along with other locations on the east coast.

According to their website, the company sells milk, ice cream, and lemonade. You can check out more of their products and find where their products are sold here.