Mountain Lake Lodge partners with Carilion to raise mental health awareness in memory of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

PEMBROKE, Va. – The Mountain Lake Lodge is partnering with Carilion to raise awareness for mental health after the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss.

Heidi Stone, President & CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon on Facebook.

Stone said that tWitch and his wife, Allison, visited the lodge last August while The Real Dirty Dancing, a celebrity reality dance competition, was filmed there.

“tWitch always made time for the kids and families at Mountain Lake Lodge,” Stone said. “The grace that tWitch showed our guests, hotel staff, cast and crew, and me, was never-ending, and he made being part of The Real Dirty Dancing pure magic.”

Stone said he even had an impact on their youngest guests. You can see one of the notes written by a child during tWitch’s stay in a Facebook post below.

To bring more awareness to mental health struggles, even here in Virginia, Mountain Lake Lodge is partnering with Carilion Clinic Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Services to support the many initiatives critical to helping those in need, Stone said.

Mountain Lake Lodge has organized a Go Fund Me page in memory of tWitch with a goal of $25,000 to support Carilion Clinic Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Service.

“While mourning the tragic loss of our dear friend, Mountain Lake Lodge asks you to join in becoming a shining light to the many children and adolescents who suffer with mental health issues right here in our hometown. As many of you know, the holidays are a heightened time for those who deal with this kind of pain every day, and we do not know who in our lives may be enduring a secret struggle,” Stone said.

