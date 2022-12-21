Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Lynchburg

Authorities are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Lynchburg, police say. (Credit: Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a male suspect they say is responsible for an armed robbery early Wednesday.

At 12:26 a.m., Lynchburg police said officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery.

Authorities say the victim reported they had been robbed by one man, armed with a gun in the parking lot at 254 Oakley Avenue.

Upon initial investigation, officers say the victim had just arrived at the business, and while in the parking lot, a man approached and robbed him at gunpoint. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities say the male suspect was described as wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie with a white emblem on the right sleeve, black pants, and black shoes, and is armed with a handgun.

The suspect fled the scene on foot behind the business, in the direction of Rockbridge Avenue, according to police.

Lynchburg PD said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T.A. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.