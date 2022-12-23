Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth.
Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 16,979 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:
- Wythe County: 4,194
- Franklin County: 3,506
- Roanoke County: 2,327
- Roanoke City: 1,169
- Carroll County: 606
- Floyd County: 597
- Montgomery County: 514
- Pulaski County: 473
- Wise County: 233
- Giles County: 104
- Bedford County: 104
- Botetourt County: 61
- Grayson County: 58
- Amherst County: 19
- Henry County: 18
- Bland County: Fewer than 15
- Campbell County: Fewer than 5
Here’s a breakdown of the Dominion Energy customers in our region without power:
- Alleghany County: 247
Here’s a breakdown of the BARC Electric Cooperative customers in our region without power:
- Area of Rockbridge County: 294
Here’s a breakdown of the Southside Electric Cooperative customers in our region without power:
- Bedford County: 365
- Campbell County: 41