Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth.

Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 16,979 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:

Wythe County: 4,194

Franklin County: 3,506

Roanoke County: 2,327

Roanoke City: 1,169

Carroll County: 606

Floyd County: 597

Montgomery County: 514

Pulaski County: 473

Wise County: 233

Giles County: 104

Bedford County: 104

Botetourt County: 61

Grayson County: 58

Amherst County: 19

Henry County: 18

Bland County: Fewer than 15

Campbell County: Fewer than 5

Here’s a breakdown of the Dominion Energy customers in our region without power:

Alleghany County: 247

Here’s a breakdown of the BARC Electric Cooperative customers in our region without power:

Area of Rockbridge County: 294

Here’s a breakdown of the Southside Electric Cooperative customers in our region without power: