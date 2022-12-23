29º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia

We will continue to update this article throughout the day

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Weather, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Southside, New River Valley
Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. (AEP)

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth.

Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 16,979 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:

  • Wythe County: 4,194
  • Franklin County: 3,506
  • Roanoke County: 2,327
  • Roanoke City: 1,169
  • Carroll County: 606
  • Floyd County: 597
  • Montgomery County: 514
  • Pulaski County: 473
  • Wise County: 233
  • Giles County: 104
  • Bedford County: 104
  • Botetourt County: 61
  • Grayson County: 58
  • Amherst County: 19
  • Henry County: 18
  • Bland County: Fewer than 15
  • Campbell County: Fewer than 5

Here’s a breakdown of the Dominion Energy customers in our region without power:

  • Alleghany County: 247

Here’s a breakdown of the BARC Electric Cooperative customers in our region without power:

  • Area of Rockbridge County: 294

Here’s a breakdown of the Southside Electric Cooperative customers in our region without power:

  • Bedford County: 365
  • Campbell County: 41

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email