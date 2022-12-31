Illuminights wraps up 2022 season

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Another season of Illuminights has come to an end.

More than 50,000 people attended the holiday walking light event at Explore Park. This year organizers added an additional 50,000 lights and new displays to make this year different.

Alex North with Roanoke Parks and Recreation says the event has become a tradition for families across the region.

“2022 we’ll see about 52,000 folks by the end of tonight. We’re excited to build upon that success and see more folks out here. It’s really become a family tradition for those in the region,” North said.

Due to the Christmas Weekend storm, Illuminights ended up canceling two days. However, many people just re-booked a time and some even took advantage of a discount code as well.

“We’re always looking forward to next year and try to make it a different experience each time. This year we reversed the trail,” North said.

