Preparations underway for Illuminights at Roanoke’s Explore Park

The display takes a whole two months to set up!

ROANOKE, Va. – Dinosaurs are now gone from the trails at Explore Park, making way for Roanoke County to set up this year’s Illuminights trail.

The winter walk takes about two months to set up, and crews are making sure everything is secure for November and December.

Roanoke County Parks and Rec said the trail is getting 50,000 new lights this year, bringing the total amount to 650,000.

The department said they’re also reversing the trail so that winter-lovers can experience the lights in a whole new way.

”It takes months in advance for our staff to set up the trail so we finished up t-rex trail in middle of august, got the dinosaurs out of here, then our staff started bringing supplies to set up for 2022,” Alex North with he Roanoke County Parks and Rec said.

This year, Illuminights will begin on Nov. 19 and run through Dec. 30. You can find more ticket information and dates of operation here.