Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break.

Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police.

11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were named as two of the bodies found, as we reported. Both Davis and Doss attended Amherst County schools.

The school system is working to provide support for students as they return from winter break this news.

Counselors are on hand for students to talk to whenever they need them.

“You get notified of something like this two days after Christmas and knowing what they went through and the fact that we have bodies that haven’t been recovered just makes this a very difficult process for us as well as law enforcement and everyone involved,” Amherst County Schools Superintendent Dr. William Wells.”

Recovery efforts are still underway for the remaining two others that were said to be inside of the vehicle at the time of the incident, according to police.