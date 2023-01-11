29-year-old dies in fatal Danville crash, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left a 29-year-old dead.

On Wednesday, a deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office found an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra on U.S. 58 exit toward Martinsville, according to Danville police.

We’re told that Kevin Spendley, 29, of Greer, South Carolina, was found in the vehicle at 11:30 a.m.

Authorities said Spendley was not wearing a seatbelt, and there was no evidence of alcohol use.

He was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 9, in another jurisdiction, according to police. DPD originally said he was reported missing on Dec. 9.

Police said there was also a dog found at the scene, and it was taken by Animal Control to the Danville Area Humane Society. We’re told the dog was reunited with the family after being notified.

The Danville Police Department said the incident was close to the city-country line but was determined to be in the City of Danville.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform. The platforms include calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.