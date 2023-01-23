How new technology helps to keep Boones Mill officers safe

New technology is helping to address safety concerns for law enforcement in Boones Mill, but it’s also led to a surprising number of suspended licenses.

Boones Mill Police can now easily scan license plates and ID’s thanks to new computers in their patrol cars.

A grant also helped provide body and dashboard camera.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of vehicles pass through the town on US-220 every day. These upgrades allow officers to complete more traffic stops.

“It tells them right away that ‘hey, this person could be wanted, or is wanted,’ and then also tells them if they have a concealed weapons permit,” said Chief Kelvin Pruett with the Boones Mill Police Department.

Now the department is looking into a system for e-tickets that they’re hoping to have in place by next year.