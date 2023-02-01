New trail set for Craig, Botetourt counties

New funding is helping make a long-time dream trail a reality in Craig County.

The Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail is one of five priority projects singled out by the General Assembly to receive funding.

The trail will run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County, all the way to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.

The idea was proposed years ago but is only now coming to fruition. Both counties hope this trail will boost the economy.

“This opportunity is a phenomenal opportunity for both Craig County and Botetourt County with the nature of tourism and economic in other communities similar that have rails to trails programs like this one,” Director of Botetourt County Parks and Rec. Mandy Adkins said.

Developers are still in the very early stages of planning.

$1,000,000 is allotted by the General Assembly in order to get started with research and development.

Citizen committees will meet in the coming months to provide input on the project.

“Both Botetourt and Craig county have both formed citizen committees to look at what this is going to mean for these communities, how it’s going to impact it, what those residents want to see happen as well,” Director of the Roanoke Outside Foundation Pete Eshelman said.

They hope this trail will have similar effects on the economy as the Virginia Creeper Trail has had on the surrounding areas.

The trail does not have an opening date, but it is expected to be several years down the road.